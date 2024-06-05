Fruit Loving Rescued Beaver Throws Adorable Tantrum When the Banana She’s Eating Is All Gone

An orphaned beaver named Tulip, who lives at the Woodside Wildlife Rescue in Mississippi, where she previously built an indoor dam with Christmas decorations, loves fruit so much that she threw an adorable tantrum when the banana she was eating was all gone.

Tulip LOVES bananas. I mean it’s the greatest food in existence. …The vet said that bananas in moderation are actually good for her with all the issues she was dealing with. So it began and continues. She gets a small amount of banana as a treat every few days. At her size now she gets about half of a banana. It’s never enough and she lets me know.

Her doting human Dr. Holly Muraco talked to GeoBeats about living with orphaned beavers, how Tulip continues to build indoor dams, why she wore human baby onesies for a time, and how she’s preparing Tulip for life in the wild.

when they’re inside the house sometimes that just means that they go around and grab whatever they can find and put it in a pile or make a dam inside the house…and Tulip came down with a horrible skin infection…. I needed a way to protect the wound on her back and what ended up working was a little onesie. …As soon as I would show it to her she would literally climb into it because she liked it.