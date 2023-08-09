Bearded Dragon Is Obsessed With His Human’s Sock

A discerning bearded dragon named Percy is so obsessed with a pink and gray sock that belongs to his human that he waits for it to come out of the dryer, stalks it, and then cuddles it when he goes to sleep.

Every time he sees his sock he runs towards it because he’s obsessed with that specific specific gray and like slightly pinkish sock. …he drags it around my room so that he can find the perfect spot to cuddle with it.

His human stated she stopped wearing these socks when he began challenging her feet.

It all started when he would begin bobbing on my feet. It’s a sign of dominance. Of course he would run full speed and he would stop right before my feet and then one day I was like okay, is it my foot or is it my sock? So I put my sock on the ground and he jumped on it. It’s become a regular thing.

Percy also gets irritated when the sock needs to be washed. But it always ends up well in the end.

So when it comes to laundry day Percy, does not like that he watches me put it in the laundry I have to keep it clean for him because he does roll around with it. so if I put the sock in the wash, he gets all confused then he begins looking for his sock. He ends up running after me as if he’s mad at me for putting it in the laundry. And then when it’s all done and clean, his reaction is priceless.