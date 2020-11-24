A Teeny Tiny Beagle Puppy Conquers the Stairs

An absolutely adorable, teeny-tiny Beagle puppy quite valiantly attempted to climb two wooden steps that were inside their human‘s apartment in La Paz, Bolivia. The first step didn’t prove to be too much of a challenge, but the second one proved to be a bit of a doozy. Once conquered, however, the puppy confidently trotted away as if nothing momentous occurred.

It took him a while, but he finally conquered the mighty stairs!!!

The same puppy also tried to climb from the bed onto the sofa, although without the same kind of success that was had with the stairs.