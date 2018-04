A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on May 29, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Prolific doll collector Jian Yang creates wonderfully elaborate, sparkling white wedding and couture dresses for his beloved 9,000+ Barbies out of tissues, toilet paper, napkins or other paper products. While many of the dresses are traditionally European/American bridal, other traditional bridal wear from Sri Lanka and Japan also make quite a statement.

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Mar 22, 2018 at 8:35am PDT

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on May 31, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Mar 22, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Dec 14, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:08am PST

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Mar 18, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:46am PDT

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Mar 13, 2018 at 5:13am PDT

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Mar 13, 2018 at 6:53am PDT

A post shared by Jian Yang (@jianyang1979) on Feb 5, 2018 at 6:28pm PST

via Bored Panda