A Lively Bluegrass Cover of the ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Theme Song

Musician Gordon Lustig performed a lively bluegrass cover of the theme song from Star Trek: The Next Generation on banjo with fellow musicians Kevin Axt on bass and Evan Price on fiddle. The music video, which features a silver banjo flying through space like the USS Enterprise, is incredibly amusing and perfectly apt.

Lustig Also Shared a Fun Fact About the Theme

Being a Trekkie and a lover of Bluegrass music, I thought it would be really cool to combine the two. The result is my bluegrass arrangement of Jerry Goldsmith’s Main Title Theme to TNG, which he originally composed for “Star Trek – The Motion Picture.”

