Kind Woman Creates a Relaxing Backyard Retreat for the Stray Cats Who Came to Stay

When a really kind and compassionate woman named Addy bought a house, an unknown cat walked in like she owned the place. The next day, Addy found that other cats were gathered in her backyard. Rather than shooing them away, Addy welcomed them home.

We had just signed the papers and I went inside the house. This cat just walks right in like she already lived there. The next morning there were five cats outside I was like “Okay she brought some friends That’s nice.”. Then after that I started realizing that they weren’t leaving my yard. … And I guess these are the cats that I care for. They’re free to go whenever they want but they don’t.

Seeing that they were happy to stay, Addy used part of the gym in her shed to make an apartment for her cats. This way, they had a great place to hang out indoors but could enjoy the amenities of the outside as well.

Our priorities have shifted a little bit in the backyard. Now I bought this house because it had a shed and I was going to make that my gym, but it’s the cat’s space now So I decided to rearrange my gym space And while I was at it I figured I’d give the cats their own little living room backyard. It’s like an urban cat jungle apartment complex. It’s got really nice amenities.