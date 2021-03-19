Laughing Squid

Man Helps Baby Squirrel Drink From His Water Bottle

Indian Forest Service Officer Baby Squirrel

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda (previously) shared a heartwarming video of a man giving a very thirsty baby squirrel a long drink from his bottle of water. The man then tentatively reached out and gave the squirrel a reassuring stroke. In response, the tiny Sciuridae scurried up the man’s hand and arm in search of more water, which was happily given. Nanda saw this interaction as one of kindness and beauty.

