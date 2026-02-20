Tiny Rescued Baby Skunk Siblings Engage in a Stinky Spray War When a New Sibling Joins the Family

A pair of teeny tiny baby skunk siblings at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) veterinary teaching hospital in Sanibel, Florida, who were very comfortable getting all the attention, engaged in a stinky spray war upon the arrival of a third rescued baby skunk who needed the same care as them. After the war, however, the three baby skunks became the best of friends.

They were by themselves just for a while. You know, they grew up together. They started eating on their own together. And then …our third baby joined them. Our two babies were extremely offended …So that first night, our whole clinic stunk and it was just a back and forth spray war. After about that first 24 to 48 hours, it was like they’d been friends forever.

This adorable trio has since been released into the wild.

They picked up on everything so fast and they transitioned away from humans so quickly that we truly could not have kept them here any longer to teach them anything. A successful release doesn’t come from just getting the animal out the door. It comes from making sure that animal can survive following leaving the clinic.