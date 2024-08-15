Ailing Abandoned Baby Parrot Recovers With the Love of Her Human and Her Teddy Bear

Jenna of Soaring Spirits Sanctuary in Pennsylvania, rescued a tiny abandoned baby parrot named Sweet Pea who was severely malnourished and had a terrible skin infection. After a quite few shaky days of around the clock care, Sweet Pea’s health turned around and her feathers started growing in and her wings began forming. Jenna, who was growing more attached every day, took the time to show Sweet Pea how to be a bird. With the love of her devoted human and some comfy snuggling of a teddy bear, Sweet Pea is now a happy parrot living her best life.

Within the first 10 days you could really start to see new feathers grow coming in. when they started forming on her wings, that’s when I kind of knew “okay we’ve got her health under control, we’re going to turn this around”. Then the day she took flight was the day that I knew like “okay we did it”. I was also really proud.