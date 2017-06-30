Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Adorable Baby Greater Flamingo Stretches Out Her Long Legs During a Nice Walk on a Sunny Day

by at on

Taffy Leg Stretch

An adorably fuzzy greater flamingo chick named Taffy, whose hatching was shown live on Facebook, went for a lovely walk on the grounds of The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, where she was able to stretch those long legs on the green grass. Taffy also took the opportunity to flap her little wings as well.

Our Greater Flamingo chick named Taffy, who’s hatching was shown live on Facebook, gets to run around the big centroid at the zoo for exercise. Once big enough Taffy will join the rest of the Flamingo colony.

Taffy Flying


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.