An Adorable Baby Greater Flamingo Stretches Out Her Long Legs During a Nice Walk on a Sunny Day

An adorably fuzzy greater flamingo chick named Taffy, whose hatching was shown live on Facebook, went for a lovely walk on the grounds of The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, where she was able to stretch those long legs on the green grass. Taffy also took the opportunity to flap her little wings as well.

Our Greater Flamingo chick named Taffy, who’s hatching was shown live on Facebook, gets to run around the big centroid at the zoo for exercise. Once big enough Taffy will join the rest of the Flamingo colony.