Baby Cow Breaks Into the House to Hang With the Dogs

A clever baby cow named Mello, who lives at the McNeill Farm, honestly believes that he is one of the dogs who live in the house, despite the fact that his humans want him to live outdoors. His human Kelsey explained that Mello was kept in the house at first with the dogs to keep him company, and they’ve completely bonded, so she’s not surprised that he keeps coming inside.

I feel like we accidentally raised him as a dog. …When we got him we were nervous to introduce Mello to the dogs. They’d never seen a cow. …Before we got him in his pen, he slept in our room and we made the dogs stay in there with him so he didn’t feel alone. And now they love each other. They hang out, they run around all day.