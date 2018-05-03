Laughing Squid

Why We Never See ‘B’ Cell Batteries in Stores

by at on

In an amped up episode of Today I Found Out, host Simon Whistler explains why we never see “B” cell batteries in stores.

There actually are B batteries, but they aren’t something you’ll usually see stocked at most stores any longer. Since the invention of the battery, there have been a pretty amazingly diverse number of battery types used with different sizes/shapes/voltages/storage capacities/etc., and also named a variety of things. This gave rise to the need for an industry wide standard, particularly as the lack of an international or even national standard during WWI was problematic for the military.

