The Surprisingly Soulful and Heavily Sampled Funk by Scotland’s Average White Band

Music Mindset looked at the Average White Band, noting how this Scottish group was responsible for some of the most surprisingly soulful and sampled funk songs across the disco, R&B, and funk music genres in the 1970s. This list includes “Pick Up the Pieces” and “Cut the Cake”.

They didn’t look the part. But when Average White Band dropped “Pick Up the Pieces,” they flipped the funk world on its head. Straight outta Scotland, these guys crashed the soul charts, turned heads in America, and even rubbed James Brown’s crew the wrong way.

‘Pick Up the Pieces’ and ‘Cut the Cake’