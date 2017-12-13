A Retro Version of the Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Using Clips From Movies and TV Shows

Producer Felipe Haurelhuk and editor Christiani Buffoni teamed up with Darth Blender to create a retro version of the latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer. They used clips from movies and television shows featuring Burt Reynolds as Iron Man, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Winter Soldier, Leonora Ruffo as Black Widow, and Chuck Norris as Punisher.
