A Musical Parody That Stands Up Against Avengers: Infinity War Spoilers

To celebrate Avengers: Infinity War successfully slamming down into theaters, video editor and musician Jeff Dutton (a.k.a. “Bonecage“) created a catchy musical parody that stands up against spoiling the awesome Marvel film. Hell, even Thanos wouldn’t unleash spoilers.

My wife and I just had a baby 8 months ago, and now I live in constant fear of my favorite shows and movies being ruined before I can carve out time to watch them. Avengers: Infinity War just came out, and I am super excited to see it, but I’m also fully expecting it to be spoiled for me well before I can make that happen. Be a good person. Have empathy. Don’t spoil!