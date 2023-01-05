Engineer Builds Automatic Train System for Trash Cans

Engineer Max Maker cleverly built a train system that carries trash cans down the driveway, out to the curb, and then back again, out of sight.

This trash train will move my trash cans from in front of the house all the way back into the garden where they are not visible from the outside .

The bins sit easily on metal platforms that automatically ride the rails via an Arduino controlled motor, and the system can be activated remotely. After a few tries, Max felt that he finally got it right and hopes to make it widely available to others.

The Prototype was a complete success and is functional and hopefully I can build on this in the future to make a commercial version.