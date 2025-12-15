A 3D Printed Typewriter That Uses an IBM Selectric ‘Golf Ball’ To Type Images Instead of Words

Unnecessary Automation used a classic IBM Selectric “golf ball” to build a unique 3D printed, computer-controlled typewriter that automatically prints images instead of words. He also used servos and stepper motors for power and precise character placement, along with custom code to ensure the images are rendered as intended.

A 3d printable computer controlled typewriter using the IBM Selectric type ball!

via Tom Scott