A Fully Automated LEGO Car Factory

The engineer behind Banana Gear Studios created an incredible automated LEGO car factory that builds cars with a seven-part assembly line. He started with a smaller version and then made improvements to each of the seven stations to increase reliability. He also enabled it to build three cars in a row.

I first had to make some major improvements to the design of the factory to make it more reliable. I did this by making the frame of the gantry more rigid so it wouldn’t bend or wobble during the assembly process. I also fine-tuned the factory’s movement sequence during each attachment operation to better account for the slight differences in the sizes and connection points of each car section that the factory needs to pick up.

The First LEGO Car Factory Build

