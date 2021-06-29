Australian Woman Who Has Never Been to Ireland Wakes Up From Tonsil Surgery With an Irish Accent

When Angie Mcyen underwent a tonsillectomy in April 2021, she woke up with an unmistakably Irish accent. McYen, who is a dentist from Brisbane, Australia, had never been to Ireland nor had she ever spoken this way before the surgery. Since the surgery, McYen has been posting her experience with a new accent on TikTok.

Documenting my journey after waking up with an Irish accent on 28/04/21

McYen’s experience is known as “Foreign Accent Syndrome”, which can occur after surgery. According to medical experts, the condition is fairly rare, but can sometimes be treated with therapy.