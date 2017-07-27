An Amazing Augmented Reality Interpretation of the Iconic A-HA ‘Take on Me’ Music Video

Engineer Chip Sineni of Trixi Studios in Chicago, Illinois has created an amazing Augmented Reality app using Apple’s ARKit developer tool that recreates the look and feel of the seemingly pencil-animated music video that was featured in the iconic video for the A-Ha song “Take On Me“. Sineni demonstrated how the app works with his own interpretation of the music video that featured his three kids.
This is ARKit's A-ha moment
#unity3d #AugmentedReality @Apple @AppleARWorld #ar #ARKit@TRIXIstudioshttps://t.co/TSPmYdnnC1 pic.twitter.com/L4LpE85kMd
— TRIXI (@TRIXIstudios) July 26, 2017
The original music video.