Astronauts Making Pizza in Zero Gravity on Board the International Space Station

When you really, really miss pizza… you CASUALLY mention it to the International @Space_Station ? Boss during a live public event ? Thank you Kirk for surprising us with unexpectedly delicious pizzas! #VITAmission pic.twitter.com/WstvG3IKr1

