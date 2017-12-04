Astronauts Making Pizza in Zero Gravity on Board the International Space Station

The European Space Agency (ESA) posted a wonderful video of the Expedition 53 crew making pizza in zero gravity while on board the International Space Station. The supplies for making the pizza were sent up by the automated Cygnus spacecraft.
When you really, really miss pizza… you CASUALLY mention it to the International @Space_Station ? Boss during a live public event ? Thank you Kirk for surprising us with unexpectedly delicious pizzas! #VITAmission pic.twitter.com/WstvG3IKr1
— Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo) December 2, 2017