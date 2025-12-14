A Satisfying ASMR Video of a Honda HR-V Oil Change Set to a Soothing Soundtrack

TE Videos shared a wonderfully satisfying ASMR video of him changing the oil on a 2024 Honda HR-V, set to a really soothing soundtrack. This POV auto service video was also calmly narrated, going step by step through the process, as he does in all his videos.

I record POV service work, tool reviews, and shop organization with a signature style that’s calm, organized, efficient, funny, and always a little jazzy. It’s a mix of real-world education and laid-back entertainment that makes learning feel easy.

