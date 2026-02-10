Art Garfunkel Performs a Verse of ‘Scarborough Fair’ From a New York City Rooftop

The great Art Garfunkel sat on a New York City rooftop in 2022 and sang a verse from the Simon and Garfunkel song “Scarborough Fair” with the incredibly talented Tab Laven accompanying him on guitar. This beautiful rendition of the song was performed as an announcement that he would be touring again.

Art Garfunkel …sings a verse of Scarborough Fair and gives a short message. Tin Mirror Productions has released this promotional video of Art and Tab doing a some of “Scarborough Fair” and announcing the news.

Garfunkel and Levan also performed a lovely rendition of “April Come She Will”, another Simon and Garfunkel song.