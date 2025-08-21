Rescued Aracari Toucan With a Twisted Beak Gets Belly Rubs From Her Loving Human Upon Request

A beautiful little aracari (a medium sized toucan) named Twizzy, who was deemed “unsellable” by a breeder due to a twisted beak, found a loving home with the kind people at The Toucan Center in Southern California.

She had a condition called cross beak and scissor beak. The beak grows in a way that prevents the bird from closing it. …She was just waiting for someone to adopt her or buy her for about 2 years. My friend did all the negotiations and then she passed her on to me

At first Twizzy was very nervous in her new home, as she had spent most of her life in a very small wire cage, however, once she began to trust her new humans, she revealed a loving and playful nature that included asking for belly rubs.

It took some time to get her to come out and really build familiarity with the environment. After a while, she became very bubbly and playful, and she’s very social. …She comes over to me, and she bows her head and waits for me to pet her.She loves to be scratched and scratched. She’s really loving like child to the mother.