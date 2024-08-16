How the Simple Apple Pie Became Known As a Patriotic Symbol of the United States

Lance Geiger of The History Guy explained the very long history and tasty history behind apple pie, noting how apples, sugar, and certain spices were reserved for the wealthy long before it became the epitome of the United States.

The saying “American as Apple Pie” is a classic one that harkens back to American culture, to the days of home-baked pies and gingham picnic blankets. But apples, of course, are much older than the United States, and the humble pie has a history much longer than the nation.

Geiger further explains that 17th century immigrants brought apples to the New World, with the first recipe for apple pie appearing in the late 18th century. By the 19th century, apple pies became an American staple despite the fact that it heavily borrowed from British dishes.

Despite its European Roots apple pie has come to be known somehow as famously American but the phrase is American is apple pie is of unknown origin early use in 1913 described a Vaudevillian performers being as typically American as apple pie. ..1928 The New York Times described first lady Lou Hoover’s home making skills as as American as apple pie and corn pone. At some point that just stuck and all manner of things have been compared to apple pie.