AnZa, A Unique Concrete Espresso Machine That Embraces the Raw Modular Style of Brutalism

The AnZa espresso machine is the lovechild of two not-so-strange bedfellows: a professional design studio and an espresso repair shop, both sharing the same space in Berkeley, California. …The AnZa is not your typical appliance, collecting dust on your countertop. Concrete. Corian. Wood. Steel. Brass. Glass. These largely ordinary materials are not often found on espresso machines. But their application shows you don’t need to look far to find design elements that create a dramatically new experience—emotional, practical, or otherwise. The result is a spectacular espresso machine, and an unparalleled conversation piece.

The AnZa is a unique concrete espresso machine that fully embraces the classic Brutalist style with it’s modular design and raw modern lines. Designed by Montaag Design, the AnZa was created in Berkeley, California where they share an an office with a coffee machine repair shop. The AnZa also comes in a sleek Art Deco style made with a white corian face and brass accessories. The company is continuing to raise funds through Indiegogo in order to bring these gorgeous appliances to market.

