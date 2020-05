Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Vinnie’s Pizzeria, a legendary pizza joint in Williamsburg, Brooklyn known for their unique pizza creations, pays tribute to Dr. Anthony Fauci with their wonderful “Dr. Anthony Faucheese”.

Vinnie’s Pizzeria has been donating their pizzas to essential workers in New York City.