Determined Little Ant Spends Over an Hour Carrying a Seed for 2.5 Meters Back to the Colony

Animal rescuer Amina shared beautiful footage of a determined little ant carrying a “giant” seed back to the colony, which was 2.5 meters away. At one point, the seed became stuck and upon seeing the ant’s desperation, Amina decided to gently intervene.

She seemed really frustrated and she started cleaning her antennas. I tried to not intervene, but I couldn’t help it because at some point I had a feeling she was going to abandon the seed and I didn’t want her to just give up.

After the slight interruption, the ant continued the journey, making it back to the colony after an hour and a half.

She started pulling it again and continued her journey. She was really determined. It took an hour and a half to reach the colony.

Amina explained that she enjoys watching ants and feels that humans can learn a great deal from them.

Watching ants is really meditative for me. We tend to forget that they exist around us or we really hate them. But we can learn a lot from ants. They’re ancient, they’re strong, they’re social, they’re cooperative. I really hope people would just stop stepping on ants.