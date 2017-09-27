Laughing Squid

Game of Thrones Conquest & Rebellion, An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms

HBO released chapter one of Game of Thrones Conquest & Rebellion, an animated look at the chaotic events that shaped the seven kingdoms in Westeros. All of the events highlighted in the 45-minute storybook style animated series, beginning with “Valyria’s Last Scion: House Targaryen,” took place thousands of years before the Game of Thrones television series began. Game of Thrones Conquest & Rebellion will be available as a bonus disc to those who pre-order the seventh season of Game of Thrones on DVD and Blu-ray, which is set to release on December 12th, 2017.

