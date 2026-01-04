The History Behind ‘Angela’ – The Iconic Theme Song From the Television Series ‘Taxi’

djbuddylovecooljazz shared the wonderful history behind “Angela”, the iconic theme song from Taxi, a television series that ran from 1978 through 1983, which was based in New York City and featured stars such as Tony Danza, Andy Kaufman, Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, and Christopher Lloyd.

This jazz fusion song was written by the very talented Bob James, who he named after a character in the third episode. It turns out the song wasn’t the first choice for the show’s theme, but it was the best choice.

During the 1970s, Bob James played a major role in turning fusion jazz more mainstream. “Angela”, the instrumental theme from the 1970s television sitcom “Taxi”, is probably Bob James’ most well-known work to date. It was featured on “Touchdown”, a 1978 jazz album which was a commercial breakout album for him. The song was named after the guest character in the third episode of the first season (“Blind Date”), but after hearing the song, the producers made this the show’s main theme, replacing their previous choice.

Bob James Performing ‘Angela’ With His Band

Bob James’ Work With Roberta Flack

James also played keyboards on the popular Roberta Flack song “Feel Like Makin’ Love”.

Bob James Playing ‘Feel Like Making Love’ With His Band