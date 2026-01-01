Andy Kaufman Lip-Syncs ‘Old MacDonald Had a Farm’ With Four Audience Volunteers in 1976

While appearing on the Dick Van Dyke television variety show Van Dyke and Company in 1976, the inimitable Andy Kaufman asked the host to get four volunteers from the audience. Once the volunteers were arranged, Kaufman galloped in, turned on his record player, and perfectly lip-synced a recorded performance of the traditional folk song “Old MacDonald Had a Farm”.

The volunteers were confused at first, but caught on rather quickly, lip-syncing different parts of the song according to Kaufman’s direction. When the song was over, Kaufman galloped backstage.

