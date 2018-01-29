André the Giant Is Larger Than Life in New Trailer for the Upcoming HBO Documentary

HBO Sports and WWE released an electrifying new trailer for their upcoming documentary, produced by Bill Simmons, all about the life and career of professional wrestling legend André the Giant. The trailer takes a look at how “The Eighth Wonder of the World” was truly larger than life is all aspects of his wrestling career. André the Giant is set to premiere on HBO April 10th, 2018.
