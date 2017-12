HBO Sports and the WWE teamed up with Bill Simmons to produce a documentary all about the life and career of professional wrestling legend André the Giant . Their first trailer, titled “ He Was A God ,” gives us a glimpse at a small portion of the amazing entertainment that the amazing man brought to fans around the globe. André the Giant is currently scheduled to premiere on HBO in the spring of 2018.

