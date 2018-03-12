Arnold Schwarzenegger & Robin Wright Share André the Giant Memories in HBO Documentary Trailer

HBO Sports and WWE released a second trailer for their upcoming documentary, produced by Bill Simmons, all about the life and career of professional wrestling legend André the Giant. Trailer features Arnold Schwarzenegger and Princess Bride co-star Robin Wright sharing their memories of André. André the Giant is set to premiere on HBO April 10th, 2018.
