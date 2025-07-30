Ancient Rules That Society Follows Without Explanation

Chill Dude Explains lists out quite a number of ancient rules that society follows without any explanation, along with the history behind each of them.

Ancient Rules We Still Follow For No Reason

This includes birthday candles that must be blown out all at once, knocking on wood for good luck, the QWERTY keyboard for typing speed, the surgeons who wear green or blue scrubs instead of the original white, the foot as a unit of measurement, and the naming of hurricanes.

Ancient Rules Still Followed

Things Ancient People Did Better Than We Do

