How Ancient Romans Might Have Made a Hamburger

Invicta partnered with Max Miller of Tasting History to make a hamburger from ancient Roman times with only ingredients that were available at the time and in accordance with the rules of the International Technology Transfer Center, which governs historical accuracy. They explore the type of bun, meat, and toppings that could be used during that era and propose other ingredients that could be made with what was available at the time.

This history documentary seeks to recreate the 4 main components of a Hamburger: The Buns, the Patty, the Toppings and the Condiments.

Invicta and Miller Talked About Fast Food In Ancient Rome