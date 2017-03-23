An Elaborately Decorated Art Car With a Unicorn Head and Horn Leading the Way in Panama City

While out shopping one day, Char Rohrer, a realtor in Destin, Florida (and Scott‘s mom), came across an amazingly elaborate art car that had a rainbow-painted unicorn head and horn on top that appeared to be leading the way. Upon doing more research, Rohrer found that Paulette Perlman, the owner of this unique vehicle, is an artist who runs the The UnReal ARTists Gallery in Panama City, Florida.

The UnReal ARTists Gallery repesents local art, outsider art and vintage stuff. Here at the UnReal ARTists Gallery, we believe that art is for everyone and should be created by everyone.

In addition to the gallery, Perlman also has two unique listings on AirBNB – The Bed & Bagel and the Couch & Croissant within the Gallery.

Located in a safe community, other guests call it the “best kept secret in Panama City.” Historically, the house was built in 1922 and is walking distance from downtown and the Marina in Panama City, FL. Less than 5 miles from Panama City Beach and 20 minutes from Mexico beach. Visit our Saturday Framers’ market, theaters and antique shopping. Come visit our white sugar sands and beautiful blue/green water.

photos by Char Rohrer