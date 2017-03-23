Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Elaborately Decorated Art Car With a Unicorn Head and Horn Leading the Way in Panama City

by at on

Unicorn Car

While out shopping one day, Char Rohrer, a realtor in Destin, Florida (and Scott‘s mom), came across an amazingly elaborate art car that had a rainbow-painted unicorn head and horn on top that appeared to be leading the way. Upon doing more research, Rohrer found that Paulette Perlman, the owner of this unique vehicle, is an artist who runs the The UnReal ARTists Gallery in Panama City, Florida.

The UnReal ARTists Gallery repesents local art, outsider art and vintage stuff. Here at the UnReal ARTists Gallery, we believe that art is for everyone and should be created by everyone.

In addition to the gallery, Perlman also has two unique listings on AirBNB – The Bed & Bagel and the Couch & Croissant within the Gallery.

Located in a safe community, other guests call it the “best kept secret in Panama City.” Historically, the house was built in 1922 and is walking distance from downtown and the Marina in Panama City, FL. Less than 5 miles from Panama City Beach and 20 minutes from Mexico beach. Visit our Saturday Framers’ market, theaters and antique shopping. Come visit our white sugar sands and beautiful blue/green water.

Unicorn Car

Unicorn Car

Unicorn Car

Unicorn

photos by Char Rohrer

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.