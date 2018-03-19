Laughing Squid

An Elaborate Rube Goldberg Maze That Connects the Fluid Motion of Fidget Spinners With Marbles



Marbles and Fidget Spinners

The very mechanically talented YouTuber Kaplamino has created “Spinners”, a Rube Goldberg inspired, hand made analog table top pinball maze. The maze create a number of elaborate chain reactions using marbles of different sizes in concert with the fluid movement of fidget spinners, which keeps each ball rolling.

I already used two fidget spinners tricks in the previous video, but they were very simple. I knew that it was possible to do much better, because this object has a lot of potential for chain reactions and can be used in many different ways. … Yes I bought 50 fidget spinners just to do it, don’t judge me…

