‘Bodega Cats of New York’ – A Book About NYC’s Beloved Felines and the Fight to Make Them Legal

Bodega Cats of New York is an aptly named book by Dan Rimada, the founder of Bodega Cats of New York, and photographer Gulce Kilkis, who joined forces to document the bodega cats of New York City and the ongoing legal fight to allow these felines to remain at the stores they call home. The book is available for pre-order and is set to be released in October 2026.

The first bodega cats book, a comprehensive record of the cats that keep New York’s corner stores running and the fight to make their work legal.

Legalizing Bodega Cats

The Bodega Cats of New York City

via Nag on the Lake