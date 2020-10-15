‘All Consuming’ Podcast, Featuring Adam Lisagor and Noah Kalina Reviewing Direct to Consumer Products

Los Angeles resident Adam Lisagor (previously) of Sandwich Video and photographer Noah Kalina (previously), who lives in upstate New York, have joined forces for the podcast “All Consuming”. The two friends test out various direct to consumer products from their respective homes on opposite sides of the United States. They each then share their thoughts on the product and pronounce a review at the end.

