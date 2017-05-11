Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How to Make a Xenomorph Cryo-Stasis Tube and a Facehugger From the Alien Films

On a creepy episode of the AWE Me show DIY Prop Shop, host Odin Abbott demonstrated how to build your very own version of the Xenomorph cryo-stasis tube and a facehugger from the Alien films.

