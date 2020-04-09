Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Using a ‘Alien’ Facehugger As a Protective Face Mask

by on

Facehugger Mask

During these challenging times, people are getting very creative with their protective face masks. One enterprising gentleman employed a mask that looks like the iconic “Facehugger” from the film Alien.

via Super Punch


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved