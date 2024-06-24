The USPS Commemorates Alex Trebek With a Forever Stamp in the Form of a ‘Jeopardy’ Question

The United States Postal Service released a Forever stamp that commemorates the late Alex Trebek, a beloved philanthropist and longtime host of Jeopardy.

Remember the beloved host of the television quiz show Jeopardy! with the new Alex Trebek stamp from the U.S. Postal Service®.

The stamp, which is in the form of a Jeopardy question, recognizes Trebek’s tenure with the show and Trebek’s naturalized US citizenship.

The stamp artwork evokes the style of the game — in which a provided answer prompts contestants to respond with the corresponding question. The white-on-blue text of the stamp reads, “THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW ‘JEOPARDY!’ FOR 37 SEASONS.” Underneath, upside down, is the correct response, “Who is Alex Trebek?” next to the words “Forever USA

Current Jeopardy host Ken Jennings announced the stamp on the June 21, 2024 show. The stamp will be officially released on July 22, 2024, which would have been Trebek’s 84th birthday.