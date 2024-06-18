What Happens When an Airline Checks In a Bag

The plain-spoken Sam Denby of Half as Interesting explains what exactly happens when a bag is checked in by an airline using two animated bags. The purple bag belonging to Carrie was carried onto the plane, while the yellow bag belonging to Chad made its way through the checked luggage system.

These are suitcases. This one’s purple, this one’s yellow and they’re both headed from Minneapolis to Half As town, a small town in Colorado where I am the mayor but they’ll take very different journeys. The purple one’s a carry-on and the yellow one’s getting checked.