Rare 4K Footage of African Painted Dogs Returning to Their Den to Feed Their Very Hungry Puppies

Working with Wildlife, an organization that works with private animal reserves within the Kalahari Desert in South Africa, captured absolutely beautiful 4K footage of endangered African painted dogs returning to the den in order to feed large litters of very hungry puppies. As typical with many canine breeds, the mother regurgitates food for her young, making it very easy to bring a meal back home.
Working with Wildlife works with reserves such as this one and is dedicated to addressing the conservation of wildlife in Africa.
This project offers a true perspective of the problems facing African Wildlife and allows guests to give something back to the continent’s conservation efforts. …This adventure and eco-safari project are designed to contribute to the reserve’s ecological needs by assisting with game counts, wildlife research, vegetation surveys, and so much more! Together, these are the tools needed to ensure a balanced ecosystem is maintained, and that the ultimate goal of restoring the Kalahari to its natural state is achieved.