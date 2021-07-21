Rare 4K Footage of African Painted Dogs Returning to Their Den to Feed Their Very Hungry Puppies

Working with Wildlife, an organization that works with private animal reserves within the Kalahari Desert in South Africa, captured absolutely beautiful 4K footage of endangered African painted dogs returning to the den in order to feed large litters of very hungry puppies. As typical with many canine breeds, the mother regurgitates food for her young, making it very easy to bring a meal back home.

Working with Wildlife works with reserves such as this one and is dedicated to addressing the conservation of wildlife in Africa.