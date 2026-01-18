A Thought-Provoking Animation About Listening to Advice of Others Over Our Own Intuition

The well-being channel Pursuit of Wonder created a very thought provoking animation about a young man named Tyler who was so busy enacting upon the advice of others, that he didn’t think about the consequences he would face. This was made especially difficult as Tyler had just moved to a new city and started a new job. He didn’t know anyone yet, and his desire to meet people pushed him to try anything, even though his intuition told him otherwise. And Tyler didn’t want to let anyone down.

Doing what you want means inevitably risking letting other people down, annoying people, confusing them. It means you’ll feel kind of aimless with no clear reference points. All the possibilities of life narrow into the one that’s yours. And it becomes real and entirely your responsibility. Nothing scarier than being responsible for your own life, for how it turns out, for who you are.