How Adulthood Differs Between the United States and the United Kingdom

The wonderfully forthright Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond explained how adulthood differs between the United States and the United Kingdom. Examples include the legal drinking age (21 in the US; 18 in the UK), occupational identity, passport ownership (50% in US; 80% in UK), tax calculation (annually in US; daily in UK), and age of home ownership (US 40; 34 UK).

