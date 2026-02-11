Generous Woman Adopts Dog Who Was Left Wandering the Desert After His Beloved Family Was Deported

Model Jaime Simpson, a fierce advocate for health issues such as VEDS, Epilepsy, AuDHD, saw a gorgeous husky/shepherd wandering around her Arizona desert community. When she asked neighbors about the dog, they told her that the family had been deported and the dog, whose name is Eclipse, had to be left behind. Simpson, who has other dogs at home, befriended the lonely Eclipse and took him to a shelter. Simpson, however, had a change of heart when she saw him and brought Eclipse home with her.

I allowed animal control to take him. So when I went to theshelter, he looked so so heartbroken. His family wasn’t coming back and he didn’t know that. I felt so much pressure within myself to help him. I was like, I need to protect him.

At first, Eclipse was very, very shy and withdrawn. He seemed afraid all the time, but when Simpson and her husband spoke some Spanish, he responded positively. From that point on, he became a bit more outgoing and seemingly happy.

The dogs are playing and Eclipse is just hiding. He looks really scared… until we started speaking Spanish and his ears perked up. And I was lik…e, “Oh, this whole time you didn’t even speak English.” …He felt like he could be more comfortable in this house.

Simpson said that while she loves Eclipse, she would happily give him back if his original family returned. She also wants that family to know that Eclipse is very, very loved in her care.

When I think about what happened to his family, I feel disturbed. It’s a reality that our own family could face. If his old family was to ever watch this video, I would want them to know that he is so well loved. We spoil him more than our dogs, and we would give him back if you were able to take him.

Across the United States, beloved animals are left behind after deportations. Luckily, there are many organizations helping animals find new caretakers. This includes The Bond Between, Animal Aid USA, ICE Hurts Animals, Too, Kinship, The Mercy Full Project, and IFAW. The ASPCA and the National Humane Society can also assist.