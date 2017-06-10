Adam West (1928-2017), The Legendary Actor Who Played Batman in the 1960s ‘Batman’ TV Series

Adam West, the wonderful actor who famously played Batman from 1966-1968 in the campy television series Batman loaned his iconic persona to such shows as The Simpsons, Family Guy and even Batman: The Animated Series, passed away on June 9, 2017. He was 88 years old.

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too – West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

Hundreds of friends and fans have expressed their affection and condolences on social media.

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017

A love letter to Adam West, Frank Gorshin & my childhood. (I bought the page from Bernie Mirault. Years later I gave it to my oldest son) pic.twitter.com/4SElullg3u — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017

Farewell Adam West.

On behalf of the good citizens of Gotham, thank you for protecting us. Goodbye old chum. pic.twitter.com/QQafXYU1y7 — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2017

The Bright Knight, a hero to all. Adam West 1928-2017 pic.twitter.com/omvn6ddWjz — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 10, 2017

RIP Batman. You will be dearly missed. We’ll be here remembering you – same bat time, same bat channel.