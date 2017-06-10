Laughing Squid

Adam West (1928-2017), The Legendary Actor Who Played Batman in the 1960s ‘Batman’ TV Series

Adam West, the wonderful actor who famously played Batman from 1966-1968 in the campy television series Batman loaned his iconic persona to such shows as The Simpsons, Family Guy and even Batman: The Animated Series, passed away on June 9, 2017. He was 88 years old.

Hundreds of friends and fans have expressed their affection and condolences on social media.

RIP Batman. You will be dearly missed. We’ll be here remembering you – same bat time, same bat channel.

