Say hello to Twobacca! Adam is joined by John Hodgman at Comic-Con as they both walk the floor as our favorite wookiee! It’s also John’s very first time cosplaying, and he quickly discovers how enjoyable it is. Plus, Adam chats with the maker of this Chewie costume, and how it’s in some ways an improvement over Adam’s own costume!